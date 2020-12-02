South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Commits to Incorporating HIV and Aids Related Activities Into Government Programmes

press release

Premier Mokgoro commits to incorporating HIV and AIDS related activities into government programmes

North West Premier, Prof. Tebogo Job Mokgoro has committed to incorporating HIV and AIDS-related activities into some government programmes, saying we can't only remember HIV and Aids linked challenges on World Aids Day.

Premier Mokgoro, who is also the Chairperson of the Provincial Council on AIDS made the commitment when addressing the Word Aids Day Commemoration event held at Mocoseng village outside Mahikeng.

Amongst those who attended the commemoration was some Members of the North West Executive Council, Members of the Provincial Council on Aids, HIV and AIDS activists, People Living with AIDS as well as civil society sector leaders.

Premier committed to engaging the Provincial Council on AIDS and related structures to map a way forward to address HIV and AIDS-related challenges.

"It can't be right that we only talk about HIV and AIDS during the World AIDS Day commemoration. Our efforts to win the battle against the disease must be continuous. As part of our service delivery commitments and efforts we should from time to time engage in outreach programmes and awareness campaigns. We also need to incorporate HIV and AIDS-related activities in our programmes" remarked Premier Mokgoro.

Following this World AIDS Day commemoration, the Provincial Council on AIDS (PCA) secretariat, Department of Health and partners will drive an aggressive responsible behaviour and prevention campaign across the media platforms.

"South Africa is one of the worst affected regions and widely regarded as the 'epicenter' of the global HIV epidemic. It has the biggest HIV epidemic in the world, with approximately 7.7 million people living with HIV, and accounts for a third of all new HIV infections in Southern Africa. Therefore we can't only shift our focus to the epidemic once a year" remarked Premier Mokgoro.

This year's commemoration which was held under the theme "We are in this together, cheka impilo!" comes as the world is in the middle of another pandemic, the Novel Coronavirus which has impacted all aspects of our lives.

The commemoration gave the provincial government an opportunity to once more unite its citizens in the fight against HIV and show support for people living with AIDS and remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

MEC for Health Madoda Sambatha highlighted the need for behavioural change to win the battle against HIV and Aids.

"We took a conscious decision to re-establish the North West Provincial Council on AIDS realising the significance of this structure in the fight against HIV and AIDS. The strong communities' advocacy driven role is urgently required more than ever to ensure that HIV/AIDS remains on the political agenda, human rights are respected with decision-makers and implementers being continuously held accountable" said MEC Sambatha.

From December 2020 to February 2021, the provincial government will embark on heightened awareness and public education on the new normal based on COVID-19; focus on prevention of diseases, responsible behaviour and healthy lifestyles as well as to cover Sexual and Reproductive Health month, including Condom and STIs week.