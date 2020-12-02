South Africa: The Unlikely Mr Rogue - a Life With Ivan Pillay - - Navigating the Icy Waters of 'Project Snowman'

1 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Evelyn Groenink

'The Unlikely Mr Rogue: A Life with Ivan Pillay' is the story of the quiet man behind the so-called 'rogue unit' at SARS. The much-acclaimed revenue service became a lightning rod for takedowns and shakedowns during the Jacob Zuma years. This book takes the reader on a journey from Ivan's growing up in Merebank, KwaZulu-Natal, to his politicisation, the underground and exile, and the story of Operation Vula, which Ivan ran from Lusaka, reporting to Oliver Tambo. In this extract, we delve into 'Project Snowman' at SARS.

2012: Snowmen and arrows

At least since 2002, gossipy allegations have been launched, at intervals, mainly against Pravin Gordhan, Ivan and Johann [van Loggerenberg], and sometimes also against tax and customs enforcement manager Gene Ravele. Ivan is supposed to have had love children with at least two colleagues. Johann has been accused of being an apartheid agent, or alternatively - and perhaps surprisingly - part of an Indian cabal. Populist loudmouth Julius Malema, who has alleged before that SARS targets supporters of Jacob Zuma, has -- after his expulsion earlier this year from the ANC for sowing division and undermining the leadership - inverted his allegation. Now he says that SARS has been...

