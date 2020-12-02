South Africa: Curfew and Booze Ban On the Cards As Holiday Towns Wait for the President to Speak

analysis

A 10pm curfew and a partial ban on alcohol sales over weekends are part of the submissions that haven beem made to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Command Council. These measures aim to curb the spread of coronavirus infections in hotspots, and specifically in Nelson Mandela Bay that is currently the epicentre of a new outbreak of the virus.

A 10pm curfew and a partial ban on the sale of alcohol, that has been agreed to by some of the big liquor traders, were discussed as the National Command Council sat on Wednesday to respond to a resurgence in coronavirus infections in a number of hotspots in the country, including Nelson Mandela Bay and the Garden Route.

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro, that includes the city of Port Elizabeth and the towns of Uitenhage and Despatch, have been collectively identified as the epicentre of the current resurgence of Covid-19 in the country.

Towns on the Eastern Cape's Sunshine Coast, including Port Alfred and Bushmans River, Graaff-Reinet, Aberdeen, Patensie, Jeffreys Bay and Makhanda have also been declared hotspots for outbreaks in the province.

The active executive mayor for Nelson Mandela Bay, Thsonono Buyeye said they had a meeting with President...