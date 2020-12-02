South Africa: Women, Youth and Persons With Disabilities On International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2020

press release

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is observed annually on 3 December, to promote the full and equal participation of persons with disabilities and to take action for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in all aspects of society and development.

This year, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is commemorated in conjunction with the 13th session of the Conference of State Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities also marks the end of the Disability Rights Awareness Month 2020 (DRAM 2020) and is the apex of the month-long campaign.

The International theme for this year is "Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World".

As part of the activities for the day, President Cyril Ramaphosa will chair a meeting with the Presidential Working Group on Disabilities and deliver the national remarks to close the meeting.

The meeting will be attended by the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite-Nkoana Mashabane and Economic Cluster Ministers.

The objective of the meeting is to deliberate on economic empowerment programmes and projects envisaged to empower the disability sector.

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize will lead the South African delegation at the 13th Session of the UN Conference of State Parties (COSP13) to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD). The session will take place on the 1st and 3rd of December 2020 Due to COVID-19 the session will be hosted virtually at the United Nations Headquarters.

Deputy Minister Professor Mkhize will deliver the country position statement on 3 December 2020,

COSP13 will host 3 roundtables under the following themes:

Disability and business: realizing the right to work in open, inclusive and accessible environments for persons with disabilities.

Addressing the rights and needs of older persons with disabilities: ageing and demographic trends

Promoting Inclusive environments for the full implementation of the CRPD

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and its Optional Protocol (OP) was adopted on 13 December 2006 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, and was opened for signature on 30 March 2007.

The convention reaffirms that all persons with all types of disabilities must enjoy all human rights and fundamental freedoms. South Africa became a signatory of both the CRPD and the Optional Protocol (OP) on 30 March 2007, on the first day when the CRPD and OP was opened for signing, and ratified both the CRPD and OP without reservation/declaration on 30 November 2007.

Learn more about COSP13 here: https://tinyurl.com/y2z5fc3y

You will be able to follow the conference live here: http://webtv.un.org/

For interviews please contact Ms Mmabatho Ramompi 076 480 3513 mmabatho.ramompi@women.gov.za

For further information please contact Mr Shalen Gajadhar: 060 979 4235

Know and Share these contact details:

