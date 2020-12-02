South Africa: Magashule Must Step Aside - Ramaphosa Allies Will Insist On This As the Battle of Legal Opinions Gets Underway

2 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

One hundred days after taking a set of tough anti-corruption resolutions, the ANC is still fighting about it. Expect fireworks at its NEC meeting where Magashule will be on the carpet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies will insist that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule must step aside after being charged with multiple counts of corruption earlier this month.

They will come armed with a legal opinion first reported by News24, which says that because the ANC is a voluntary organisation, its members must abide by the party's decisions and its constitution.

The ANC constitution says the secretary-general can temporarily suspend a member for various misdemeanours which bring the party into disrepute - a corruption charge applies to that definition.

Because Magashule is the central figure, the task would fall to his deputy. (Here's a backgrounder on how the process is supposed to work.)

ANC Constitution: Magashule must stand aside or be suspended - Duarte to be the stand-in SG

On the other side, Magashule and party officials will use an opinion from advocate Gcina Malindi which questions the constitutional validity of the step-aside rule. This rule was confirmed in a conference resolution of the 2017 Nasrec conference and reaffirmed in...

