South Africa: The Zondo Commission Is Essential, but Let's Not Lose Sight of the Bigger Picture - the Economy

opinion

Poverty, inequality and unemployment remain the biggest challenges for our economy and all plans, policies and measures put in place to combat these will take us forward as a country. The Zondo Commission is absolutely necessary, but it must not become the alpha and omega of our recovery as a nation.

Though the theatrics of the last few days at the Zondo Commission have been entertaining at best, we risk being taken in by it and in no small measure by the various personalities too.

My two cents would be that I think Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo poorly chaired the session between Dali Mpofu and Pravin Gordhan on Monday 30 November.

Why do I say this? Because he allowed political innuendos to dominate and not the facts; he did not insist as he usually does on timekeeping, constantly giving Mpofu more time and because of this, Gordhan got increasingly frustrated and we could see it in his poor performance on the day.

Instead of being a witness being cross-examined, Dali succeeded in making Gordhan the accused in the dock. Most unfortunate if you ask me, considering that Tom Moyane might not even be heard at the commission.

The end...