South Africa: The Zondo Commission Is Essential, but Let's Not Lose Sight of the Bigger Picture - the Economy

1 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Oscar Van Heerden

Poverty, inequality and unemployment remain the biggest challenges for our economy and all plans, policies and measures put in place to combat these will take us forward as a country. The Zondo Commission is absolutely necessary, but it must not become the alpha and omega of our recovery as a nation.

Though the theatrics of the last few days at the Zondo Commission have been entertaining at best, we risk being taken in by it and in no small measure by the various personalities too.

My two cents would be that I think Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo poorly chaired the session between Dali Mpofu and Pravin Gordhan on Monday 30 November.

Why do I say this? Because he allowed political innuendos to dominate and not the facts; he did not insist as he usually does on timekeeping, constantly giving Mpofu more time and because of this, Gordhan got increasingly frustrated and we could see it in his poor performance on the day.

Instead of being a witness being cross-examined, Dali succeeded in making Gordhan the accused in the dock. Most unfortunate if you ask me, considering that Tom Moyane might not even be heard at the commission.

The end...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
Is Ethiopian Aid at Risk Due to War in Tigray Region?
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.