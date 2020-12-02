South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Saddened By Passing of Queen Mother of the Royal Bafokeng Nation, Dr Semane Bonolo Molotlegi

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa saddened at the passing of the Queen Mother of the Royal Bafokeng Nation, Dr Semane Bonolo Molotlegi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to the Royal Bafokeng nation on the passing of Mohumagadi (Queen Mother) Dr Semane Bonolo Molotlegi.

Dr. Molotlegi, the mother of Kgosi Leruo Molotlegi, passed away on Monday 30 November 2020 at the age of 77.

"This is indeed sad news, Mmemogolo (Our Great Mother) was an inspiration and a pillar of the Bafokeng nation who was much loved by her people," President Ramaphosa said.

"On behalf of the people of South Africa I offer my deepest sympathies to His Majesty Kgosi Molotlegi, to both the Bafokeng and Bamangwato Royal Families, and to the former President of Botswana, Sir Seretse Khama Ian Khama to whom Dr Molotlegi was a paternal aunt," the President added.

The President paid tribute to Dr Molotlegi as a philanthropist and community builder who was a patron of the Girl Guides Association of South Africa, the women's national football team Banyana Banyana and a number of charities. She was also actively involved in advocating for children's rights and was a patron of the World Children's Prize.

President Ramaphosa said the late Queen Mother was a tireless advocate for the advancement of her people, who embodied the finest qualities of traditional leadership.

"Dr Molotlegi will be remembered for her role as an advisor to Royal Bafokeng Holdings, and for working to ensure that the nation's substantial wealth from mining royalties brought development to the Bafokeng and surrounding communities in the North West province," President Ramaphosa said.

"She will be sorely missed; Robala ka kagiso, Phuthi" President Ramaphosa said.