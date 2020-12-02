South Africa: Health Justice Initiative Wants Details of State's Plan to Get Covid-19 Vaccine to SA

analysis

The Health Justice Initiative is awaiting a response from the government to a letter that requests details of the state's plan to make sure all people who need the Covid-19 vaccine will have access to it.

The Health Justice Initiative (HJI) has written to the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize and the head of the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), Dr Mmaphaka Tau, asking for the "development of a plan to ensure affordable access to and equitable allocation of Covid-19 vaccines".

The organisation is a dedicated public health and law initiative addressing the intersection between racial and gender inequality with a special focus on access to life-saving diagnostics, treatment and vaccines.

In its letter, the HJI raises concerns on whether the NDMC has a plan in place regarding equitable distribution of a vaccine once one is finalised. It says, according to Section 19(a) of the Disaster Management Act:

"The National Centre is accordingly the body mandated by statute to ensure South Africa has a coordinated and effective strategy to respond to a disaster. The affordable, equitable and transparent access to vaccines within the context of Covid-19 falls squarely...