Nigeria: EFCC Urges Court to Revoke Femi Fani-Kayode's Bail

2 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to revoke the bail granted to the former Aviation Minister, Femi Family-Kayode.

EFCC's Lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, who prayed Justice John Tsoho to grant his plea, said that Fani-Kayode had continued to be absent in court for his trial lately.

Abubakar, who enjoined the court to issue a bench warrant on the defendant, also urged the court to summon his surety to show cause why the bail bond should not be forfeited.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ex-minister was, on Nov. 10, 2016, admitted to N50 million bail bond with a surety in the like sum.

EFCC alleges Fani-Kayode diverted N26 million he had received from the embattled National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.) during former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

However, the defence counsel, Mr Wale Balogun, urged the court to dismiss the EFCC's oral application.

As at the time of filing the report, the case is still on going.(NAN)

