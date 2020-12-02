Nigeria: Obasanjo, Aare Onakakanfo, Afenifere Leaders Meet in Lagos

2 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By From Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and some Afenifere leaders met in Lagos on Wednesday.

The meeting, it was learnt, was held at the private home of Afenifere Leader, Pa. Ayo Adebanjo in Lekki.

Others at the meeting were the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, Afenifere National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin and a few others.

The meeting, according to sources was at the instance of Obasanjo to discuss the future of the Yorubaland following the rising wave of insecurity in the country.

Afenifere, the pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, has recently condemned the rising cases of insecurity in the region following the murder of a first class traditional ruler in Ondo State, Oba Israel Adewusi.

Several kidnapping cases were last week recorded in the region with Afenifere declaring that enough is enough and calling for a tinkering with the security architecture of the country.

At the meeting, it was also learnt that the Aare Onakakanfo lamented the insecurity in Yorubaland, which he said threatens the livelihood of the people of the South-West.

Spokesman of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, confirmed the meeting to Daily Trust, saying the meeting was also to reconcile former President Obasanjo and Aare Onakakanfo.

"Thankfully, we have reconciled them and we also looked at other issues critical and germane to Yoruba interests within Nigeria," he said.

Details later.

