Nigeria: Zabarmari Attack - Bandits Now Rule in Many Communities - Jni

Following the killing of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, the Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar said it is worried that bandits now rule in many communities.

According to the Secretary-General, JNI, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, the bandits now set rules that must be obeyed.

He said, "Unfortunately, the common man is caught in-between two contending phenomenon; when he goes to the farm, he gets killed and when he stays at home he dies of hunger. It should be known that this singular act of Zabarmari was a calculated attempt to instill fears among farmers and jeopardize the frantic efforts of returning Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their localities by the Borno state government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Umar Zulum."

"JNI identifies with the government and people of Borno State, over the gruesome massacre of innocent rice farmers in Zabarmari, Jere Local Government, which was the height of bloodletting ever committed in recent history. Fourty-three (43) human beings as reported by the media were slaughtered without any intervention by the security forces in the area. The senseless act stand condemned in the strongest of terms.

"Wanton killings, acts of banditry, kidnapping for ransom, high rate of unemployment amongst the youths, rape and all forms of terrorism have now become the 'New Trend' in our communities. Nigerians have become so much terrified, as nowhere is safe; the home, the farms and the roads.

For how long, would we continue to live a life in fear?"For how long, can we continue to wait in vain? For how long shall we continue to condemn acts of terrorism without any concerted efforts in ending it? For how long, would we continue to remain indolent? And for how long can we continue to remain hopeless in a precarious situation such as what we are in presently?" He quarried.While condoling with the people and government of Borno State, he urged the leaders to visit the affected communities saying, " This will assuage the affected communities to have more confidence in their leaders, seeing that they are not left alone in their ordeal and it will also send a strong signal to insurgents that the government is ready to go to any length to protect its people."

"We appreciate the tireless efforts of the Borno State Governor, His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum and once again call on the federal government to rise up to its responsibilities and do well beyond the traditional condemnation, as lip service(s) on security matters should stop."

He then enjoined government to spare no genuine effort to immediately provide support to all the affected communities, as many are now displaced, becoming internally displaced persons (IDPs) in their own land.

He called on Muslims to intensify 'Adhkar' (prayers), especially the prescribed morning and evening ones adding, "Muslims should eschew all forms of disobedience to Allah (SWT), repent and go back to the ways of the Lord of the universe, while Imams must not relent, to recommence the Qunootun-Nawazil (special prayers at calamitous periods in the last Raka'at of each obligatory prayer and non-obligatory prayers), seeking Allah's intervention for an end to these repeated sad pogroms."