Nigeria: Terrorism May Persist for Another 20 Years in Nigeria - Buratai

Houses destroyed during battles with Boko Haram in Kousseri, Cameroon on June 11, 2019.
3 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

As the army holds a second spiritual welfare seminar

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday said terrorism might persist in Nigeria for another 20 years.

Buratai stated this on his verified Facebook page three days after Boko Haram terrorists killed scores of rice farmers in Borno State.

He wrote: "There is general misunderstanding of what insurgency and terrorism entail. There is likelihood of terrorism persisting in Nigeria for another 20 years.

"It only depends on the level of escalation and the appropriate responses by all stakeholders both civil and military authorities. Also by both local and international actors.

"Citizens responsibility is equally important and imperative. All must cooperate to contain the lingering insecurity. Let there be collective action and responsibility."

Meanwhile, Nigerian Army has scheduled today for the second edition of spiritual warfare seminar to counter Boko Haram propaganda.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed this yesterday in an invitation sent to our correspondent.

The army had, last year October in Sokoto, launched the first edition of a joint seminar on spiritual warfare against insurgency and other forms of restiveness.

