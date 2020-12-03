South Africa: What Are the Odds - South African Lottery Draw of 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 Raises Eyebrows

@sa_lottery/Twitter
The tweet with the winning numbers.
2 December 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)
By Michael Buchsbaum

Despite the odds of a consecutive sequence winning South Africa's national lottery, regulators have defended the selection as unusual, but not indicative of foul play.

South Africa's Tuesday night national lottery drew the consecutive numbers 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and a "PowerBall" number of 10, drawing immediate accusations of fraud.

The lucky 20 luckers who came forward each won 5.7 million rand ($369,000) with another 79 receiving around 6,283 rand ($407) each for guessing the right sequence but missing the critical PowerBall.

"Congratulations to tonight's 20 winners of PowerBall draw," the lottery Tweeted out on Tuesday.

Skepticism abounds

As social media commentators pounced, a spokesman for South Africa's National Lotteries Commission (NLC) defended the randomness of the winning combination.

"These numbers may be unexpected, but we see many players opt to play these sequences."

Unswayed skeptical Twitter users in South Africa and accused the lottery of foul play, without citing further evidence.

"Lotto exposing themselves that they are a scam," posted one Twitter user.

"20 people discussed this and shared that jackpot equally," ventured another.

"Absolutely no way in hell that's a coincidence," another said.

Inquiry to follow

After the numbers were drawn live on TV, the NLC, which regulates the game, admitted that the six consecutive number combination was unprecedented.

In a nod to the naysayers, spokesman Ndivhuho Mafela assured the AFP news agency that the commission will conduct a review "and if there is anything that went wrong we will declare that."

Nevertheless, they reminded lottery players that it is not impossible given that the odds of any one set of numbers being selected for the PowerBall are approximately 1 in 42 million.

Though not uncommon for two players to share the same jackpot, multiple winners are indeed extremely rare. Just the same, in March 2003, 33 players won a share of the jackpot, according to a South African website that tallies results.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Fears for Life, Ends Election Rallies
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.