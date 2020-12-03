Kenya: Covid-19 - 854 Discharged as 961 More Test Positive in Kenya

2 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya has recorded 961 positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally of confirmed cases to 85,130.

The cases were confirmed from 7,780 samples tested, bringing total samples tested in the country to 901,426, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced.

Of the new cases, 626 are male while 335 are female. Their ages range between five months and 94 years.

Ten more people died from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing total virus deaths in the country to 1,484.

Over the same period, 854 people were discharged from hospitals, Mr Kagwe said. This brings the total number of recoveries in Kenya 56,464.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.