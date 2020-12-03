Kenya: Covid-19 - 854 Discharged as 961 More Test Positive in Kenya

Kenya has recorded 961 positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally of confirmed cases to 85,130.

The cases were confirmed from 7,780 samples tested, bringing total samples tested in the country to 901,426, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced.

Of the new cases, 626 are male while 335 are female. Their ages range between five months and 94 years.

Ten more people died from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing total virus deaths in the country to 1,484.

Over the same period, 854 people were discharged from hospitals, Mr Kagwe said. This brings the total number of recoveries in Kenya 56,464.