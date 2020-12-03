Kenya: Harambee Starlets Forward Lands New Club

2 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima "Dogo" Adam has signed a six-month loan contract with Israel based club Maccabi Holon FC.

" It's always exciting to get an opportunity to better myself as a player and I'm especially glad to be joining my new club where one of my former teammate and role model, Esse Akida started from, proof that it will hopefully get better from here," said Adam.

Adam, who left the country on Wednesday morning, was at formerly at Kenya Women's Premier League side Thika Queens, who finished at position three in last season's 15 team league.

Dogo, as she is famously known as due to her short and tiny frame, is expected to keep busy in her new temporary club as she awaits her initial two-year contract offer with Swedish top tier side Djugardens IF.

"Its been a long wait for Adam as she saw some of her teammates leave for different teams in Europe, but we are happy for her and impressed that she's remained disciplined, hard working and determined to get better, we know she won't disappoint," said Duncan Njoroge, Thika Queens coach.

Adam, who is originally from Mombasa, was scouted from her impressive performance in last year's Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Championship where Kenya was crowned champions after beating Tanzania 2-0 in the finals played at the Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Maccabi Holon competes in Israel's first league has represented the country n the Uefa Women's Cup in seven occasions.

They finished last year's league at position six with 11 points in the eight team contest.

