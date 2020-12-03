Kenya Lionesses Benefit From Life Skills Program

Nairobi — The national women's sevens team, the Kenya Lionesses graduated from the first phase of a two-year life skills training program supported by Isuzu East Africa's CSR Program.

Twenty-nine members of the team went through a non-resident training program on development of business skills, entrepreneurship, sports professionals courses, technical skills training as well as advancement to colleges and universities.

The training and mentorship that started in November 2019 included starting and running small businesses, financial literacy, goal setting, leadership skills and personal branding. The ladies interested in pursuing vocational training were supported to pursue the courses of their interest in accredited TVET institutions, to assist them acquire apprenticeship to prepare them for the job market or entrepreneurship.

The goal of the programme which was facilitated by Kenya Community Development Foundation (KCDF) is to improve the livelihoods of the ladies through economic empowerment and provide need-based capacity building.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at RFUEA grounds on Ngong road, Isuzu East Africa Managing Director Rita Kavashe congratulated the ladies and pledged to support the team in their programs.

"Since 2016, Isuzu EA was the official transport sponsor of the Kenya Rugby National teams, both men and women. After the women's team won the Africa Women's sevens, Isuzu EA purposed to reward them with a long-term and sustainable project to enable them establish themselves in life." Said Rita.

"It is gratifying to note that 29 rugby players have consistently participated in this program and are now ready to graduate. As we know youthful fitness and agility does not last forever so we must have ways of earning a livelihood beyond the sports arena," the Isuzu MD said.

"These skills will assist the ladies in building confidence and leadership skills which are critical in their quest to make their voices heard in the sports industry and beyond" said Rita.

Isuzu East Africa extended its contract in October 2020 with their Isuzu D-max pickup brand ambassador and Marathon Champion Eliud Kipchoge as part of the local motor Vehicle assemblers support to sports in Kenya.

The company has also initiated a sports scholarship program with Strathmore University where bright needy students who have sports talent are supported with tuition fees and mentorship.