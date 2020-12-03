Malawi: Covid-19 Protocols to Force Malawi Cholera Cases Down, Says Expert

2 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

A health expert has predicated a drop in cholera cases this year in the country due to covid-19 protocols.

Maziko Matemba, one of the leading commentators on health matters said the cleanliness which goes with COVID-19 preventive measures will push the cholera cases down.

"This is because, hygienic practices have been heavily enforced in most public spaces," he said.

During the 2018-2019 cholera season, the country registered 26 cases with one death due to cholera.

In the period of 2017-2018 there were 939 cases and 32 deaths.

Other health experts say that the government initiated clean-up campaign would also help bring down cholera cases in the country.

President Lazarus Chakwera launched the clean-up campaign last month in Chinsapo, Lilongwe, the epicentre of cholera epidemic last year in the country.

