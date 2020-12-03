Namibia: MTC Windhoek Fashion Week Kicks Off

2 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

The fifth edition of the annual Windhoek Fashion Week (WFW), now known as the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, officially kicked off earlier this week.

The event started with a welcoming party at a hotel in Windhoek on Tuesday.

The event aims to foster a culture of supporting local brands and to promote local fashion to the rest of the world.

Earlier this year MTC sponsored the event with N$3,6 million, creating the opportunity for a bigger and better show.

Collections such as July by DSNY A, House of Tsatago (H.O.T), Proud by Pewa, The break of Dawn, Strike by Ally Tobias, Sirenga Streetwear, Couture by Kimatheus, //Concept by Cassidy Karon, Earth by Abre Creations, House of Poulton, Toto by Towa and MN Creations will make sure to impress when they take to the stage this week.

This event will run until 6 December.

