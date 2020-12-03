Namibia: Zambezi Gets New Leaders

2 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

Katima Mulilo Rural constituency councillor Warden Simushi has been sworn in as the new chairperson of the management committee at the Zambezi Regional council.

He, along with Kabbe North councillor Bernard Sisamu and Humphrey Divai (Judea Lyaboloma) are members of the new management committee.

The region will be represented by the re-elected Kabbe South councillor John Likando, newly elected Katima Mulilo Urban councillor John Mukaya, and Sibbinda councillor Mumbali Lukaezi in the National Assembly.

Newly elected Linyanti councillor Ivene Kabunga and Bennet Busihu of the Kongola constituency will be ordinary council members.

The councillors on Wednesday took oath at Katima Mulilo.

