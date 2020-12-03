Namibia: Swapo Councillors Boycott Nomination

IN A surprise move at the new //Kharas Regional Council's maiden meeting three Swapo councillors abstained from nominating candidates for the chair and management committee positions.

Members of the public observed the unprecedented event when the new seven regional councillors for //Kharas gathered at the Keetmanshoop magistrate's court on Wednesday to elect the chairperson and members of management committee as well as well National Council representatives.

The council has four Landless People's Movement (LMP) and three Swapo members, elected in the just-ended regional and local authority elections.

Joseph Isaacks was elected council's chairperson after nomination by Gerrit Witbooi and seconded by Jeremia Goeieman.

Principal magistrate Unchen Konjore then called for nominations for management committee members.

But with no nominations from the councillors, she declared the two council management committee positions vacant and gave the Election Commission of Namibia (ECN) regional coordinator for //Kharas, Augustinus Ucham, the opportunity to preside over choosing the National Council representatives.

LMP members nominated Witbooi, Goeieman and Angeline Beukes as National Council representatives.

Swapo councillor Lazarus Nangolo objected to the election of National Council representatives, arguing the management committee had to be elected first.

Konjore however explained that the law does not stipulate that National Council representatives should be elected only after management committee members were elected.

Nangolo said Swapo representatives had boycotted nominations because the LPM members had unilaterally decided who would do which job.

Isaacks in his acceptance speech called on all inhabitants of the region to unite and work as team for the prosperity of all.

He pledged to fight corruption, tribalism, nepotism, and favouritism in the region during his tenure.

