Tanzania: EABC Advocates Harmonisation of Charges At Borders

2 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — The East African Business Council (EABC) is calling for harmonisation of inspection charges at the Rusumo border post between Tanzania and Rwanda.

The apex body of private sector associations and corporates maintains the fee by the trade facilitation agencies hiked the cost of doing business.

Currently each truck entering Rwanda is levied as facilitation fees for accommodation and refreshments for truck drivers in Covid-19 isolation centres.

"This is likely to adversely affect the cost of doing business," said EABC executive director Peter Mathuki after Monday's visit by the council's officials there.

Instead, he suggested use of the existing Global Positioning System (GPS) monitoring which was set to replace testing of Covid-19 at the border points. The one-day visit at the Rusumo One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) was aimed at seeking sustainable solutions to hurdles hampering intra-regional trade.

A team of business sector officials under the auspices of EABC held talks with members of the Joint Border Management Committee overseeing the flow of trade.

The business community specifically called for harmonisation and reduction of quality inspection fees charged on goods by the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority.

In addition, they insisted on fast-tracking the issuance of chemical permits by the Tanzanian authorities so as to reduce transit time at the site.

The meeting appealed to all the East African Community (EAC) partner states to expedite harmonisation on issuance, recognition and use of national IDs as travel documents.

According to business sources, the Rusumo OSBP accounts for over 80 percent of imports into Rwanda from the port of Dar es Salaam.

The border post was processing about 400 lorries daily before the EA region recorded the Covid-19 cases, leading to travel restrictions.

The figure has now dropped to 235 trucks daily, but still significant for the route linking not only the Dar port with Rwanda but also with other land-locked states.

Mr Mathuki also appealed for the establishment of a Joint Cross Border market between the two countries; Tanzania and Rwanda.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.