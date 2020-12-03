Tanzania's Top Prosecutor Explains Controversial Acquittal of Chadema Politician

Moshi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mr Biswalo Mganga, said on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, that he was the one who approved the acquittal of opposition politician Nusrat Hanje.

Ms Hanje had been in remand for 163 days, only to turn up in Dodoma on November 24, 2020 to be sworn in as a Special Seats MP along with 18 other Chadema members.

The 19 were subsequently expelled from the party, which said that at no time did it nominate them as Special Seats MPs.

"I am the one who acquitted the Chadema cadre in accordance with the powers vested on me by Section 91 of the CPA [Criminal Procedure Act] of 2002," he said during his tour of duty at Karanga Prison on Wednesday.

The legal provision in question empowers the DPP to enter into a nolle prosequ which outlines the prosecutor's decision for dismissal or termination of legal proceedings against an accused person.

Section 91 (1) of the law in question reads: "In any criminal case and at any stage thereof before verdict or judgment, as the case may be, the Director of Public Prosecutions may enter a nolle prosequi, either by stating in court or by informing the court concerned in writing on behalf of the Republic that the proceedings shall not continue; and thereupon the accused shall at once be discharged in respect of the charge for which the nolle prosequi is entered, and if he has been committed to prison shall be released, or if on bail his recognisances shall be discharged; but such discharge of an accused person shall not operate as a bar to any subsequent proceedings against him on account of the same facts".

Section 91 (2) empowers the DPP to enter a nolle prosequi by writing to the keeper of the prison in which the accused person may be detained.

Ms Hanje's quiet acquittal and her subsequent swearing-in at Parliament grounds have raised eyebrows among political pundits, with Chadema secretary-general John Mnyika saying the decision to free her was among the reasons that made the party believe that the State had a hand in the controversy surrounding the 19 lawmakers.

According to Mr Mnyika, no official list of Special Seats nominees had been submitted by the party to the NEC and that as far as Chadema was concerned,

Chadema says the 19 members had betrayed the party's position of not recognising the outcomes of the October 28, 2020 General Election.

Apart from Ms Hanje, the other 18 Chadema members include 14 who were members of the 11th Parliament, while the remaining five are new faces in Parliament.

The 14 members who have returned to Parliament include former elected MPs Halima Mdee (Kawe), Naghenjwa Kaboyoka (Same East), Esther Matiko (Tarime Urban) and Ester Bulaya (Bunda). Grace Tendega, Cecilia Pareso, Kishoa David, Anatropia Theonest, Salome Makamba, Conchesta Rwamlaza, Hawa Mwaifunga and Tunza Malapo have returned as Special Seats legislators.

With Hanje, Ms Agnes Kaiza, Asia Mohamed, Felister Njau and Stella Fiayo are the five new faces in the list.

Meanwhile, Mr Mganga's Wednesday tour of duty at Karanga Prison was a boon to 72 detainees who secured their walk to freedom.

The 72 include ten women who were acquitted after the DPP held talks with them.

He said after holding discussions with them, he came to realise that some of them were basically victims of their running errands of some drug kingpins.

"This country belongs to all of us... .We must observe the law... Some of these detainees had been detained after being caught while running errands [of some drug dealers] while some were being sent to start demonstrations," he said.

He said during the tour he realized that there were a lot of cases involving khat which is regarded as an illicit drug in Tanzania.

"Some dealers employ youths who work as motorbike taxi (bodaboda) drivers to transport khat. Unfortunately, when a bodaboda driver is apprehended, the dealer remains safe and continues with his/her daily activities," he said, calling upon authorities in Kilimanjaro Region to look for all the drug dealers and bring them to book.

By Florah Temba, Mwananchi