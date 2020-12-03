Kenya: Why AFC Leopards Coach Tomas Trucha Wants Out of the Den

2 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

The future of AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha hangs in the balance over alleged threats to his agent.

Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda Wednesday told journalists in Nairobi that the Czech national, who signed a two-year deal with the club on November 2, feels unsafe in the country, after the life of his agent was threatened.

Shikanda, who spoke on the sidelines of the launch BetSafe’s operations in the local market, said the threats are coming from some agents, and that coach Trucha will Thursday make the announcement on whether he will maintain his position at the club or not.

“If I invite you to a place and people start threatening me, will you be comfortable staying in that place? There are a lot of threats on the agent of the coach and the people bringing the threats are some agents. We do not know what they want and the coach definitely is not happy with what is happening,” said Shikanda, adding that they will report the matter to the police.

Trucha will Thursday make the announcement on whether he will maintain his position at the club or leave.

He is a Uefa PRO licensed coach and was on the touchline in last Saturday’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match, where Ingwe beat Tusker 2-1 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Shikanda said the people behind the threats are also the ones who criticised the club’s management for settling on Trucha for the job, on grounds that he is not qualified.

He also blamed them for being behind midfielder Duncan Otieno transfer saga.

Leopards have been embroiled in a dispute with Lusaka Dynamos after the Zambian club acquired Otieno just a few days after he signed a two-year deal with the 13-time Kenyan champions.

“They are the same people who were saying that he (Trucha) does not have papers and is a tourist. They are the same people who lured Duncan back to Zambia and now they want to blame it on the board. We cannot get Duncan from Zambia to play for us then send him back to Zambia without playing for us,” said Shikanda, also refuting Otieno’s claims on Twitter that Lusaka Dynamos had paid Leopards transfer fees.

The Leopards chairman further clarified that the club has only five foreign players, which is within the law. They are; Ivorian Alexandre Kouame, Congolese Fabrice Mugheni, Burundian Bienvenue Shaka, Ghanaian Gideon Waja and Ugandan Benjamin Ochan.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.