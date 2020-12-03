Kenya: 'Ill-Prepared' KHU Want More Time Before Hosting Afcon Qualifiers

2 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) is negotiating with African Hockey Federation (AHF) to have the January 18-24 North East region qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations rescheduled.

Kenya is set to host the event at the Sikh Union Hockey Stadium in Nairobi but, KHU secretary general Wycliffe Ongori said time is not on thier side after the Ministry of Sports last Friday gave them a go ahead to resume activities.

"During our meeting on Tuesday, we formed a coronavirus response team to come up with recommendations that will help the union handle well matters prior to the kick off of activities including national teams (men and women) training. We remain hopeful that we will get their feedback soon," Ongori said.

"I hope AHF will consider our plea because there is little time between now and the dates of event and really we will not have ample time to prepare to host a successful event."

The five-member team will be chaired by KHU vice chair person Elina Shiveka, Jane Nyamogo and Moses Majiwa both of KHU fixture department, Abel Manyara (Ministry of Sports representative) and Caro Akoth (medical sector).

The men's team will face Burundi, Libya, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Seychelles with the top two nations proceeding to the Africa Cup of Nations.

While the ladies will battle favourites Egypt, Burundi, Libya, Seychelles, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda for the two slots.

The official also revealed that the league that had begun early this year but was later put on hold due to coronavirus pandemic had been cancelled. The union will announce new dates for a new season.

On whether teams will pay subscription fees for the new season, Ongori said the union will engage the team managers to reach a common ground.

"It is true teams paid participation fee but did they get their services? No. But again the union has bills to pay and therefore the union and the team managers will engage each other to reach an agreement."

"The transfer window will be opened once it will be clear for the league to kick off."

