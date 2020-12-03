Tunisia: "Immediate Action Required to Establish Rule of Law, Reopen Roads and Resume Activity At Production Sites" (Mechichi)

Tunis/Tunisia — "Immediate action is required to establish the rule of law and coordinate with the public prosecutor's office to reopen the (blocked) roads and resume activity at the production sites," Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said on Wednesday during a working session to review the security situation in the country.

"The shutdown of production sites has hampered the supply of basic commodities to citizens and affected their vital interests as well as their security and the country's national security," a Prime Ministry press release reads.

The working session was attended by National Defence Minister Brahim Bertégi, Justice Minister Mohamed Bousetta and Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine.