Ghana: Gyan Foundation Supports U.S. Based Ghanaian Boxer

The Asamoah Gyan Foundation on Monday presented a cheque for $7,000 to US-based young boxer Joseph Awinongya Jnr.

The gesture, according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation, Mr. Sammy Anim Addo, was aimed at supporting the boxer in his bid to become a world champion.

The presentation was also used to launch the Asamoah Gyan Foundation in the United States, as they intend to go international with their operations.

"The support is to help the boxer in his upcoming championship in the US. We believe he is the right talent to bring another world title to Ghana," he stated.

The 13-year-old has been tipped as one of the brightest young boxers in the world and a world champion in future.

Mr. Anim Addo expressed the belief that operating in the US would expose the foundation's activities to countries in Europe and elsewhere and draw philanthropist to Ghana to support their effort to support communities in areas of health, water, education and sports.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of Awinongya Jnr, a journalist, Mustapha Nettey expressed appreciation to the foundation for coming on board to support the boxer.

"This is a good step as we look forward to ensuring the boxer becomes the next big thing in terms of boxing in Ghana and the US," he stated.