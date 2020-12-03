Gambia: West Africa Takaful Holds Seminar On Islamic Insurance Principles

2 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Jarra Cham

West Africa Takaful recently held a day's seminar on the principles and practice of Islamic insurance (Takaful).

The West African Takaful limited, conceived in 2018 has been active these past years to perfect the idea of Islamic insurance in the country.

Momodou M. Joof, director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of West Africa Takaful Insurance acknowledged that when the idea of (Takaful) was floated, young Gambian professionals and business executives embraced the idea leading to the achievement of D30, 000,000 within a short time frame.

"This amount is twice the statutory requirement laid down by the regulators and as law-abiding citizens, the due process was followed with the regulatory authority resulting in the issuance of the operating license in July 2020."

The principles and practice of Takaful, he added, must be based on ethics, transparency and fairness.

Also speaking, Pa Alieu Silah, a representative from the Central Bank of The Gambia revealed that West Africa Takaful insurance places more emphasis on the principle of wellbeing rather than profit maximization under conventional insurance.

This, he added, provides a window of opportunity in these trying times.

However, Sillah maintained that the industry has withstood the test of the 2008-09 global financial crises and therefore can be a game-changer in empowering financial resilience.

"The financial world including the insurance industry has been very dynamic and this dynamism results from factors including globalization and sophistication of customers and products."

He added; "The growth pattern of Takaful is indeed impressive since it was established barely 12 years ago. Takaful Gambia limited, the first registered in The Gambia has also recorded a strong growth mirroring global trends."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.