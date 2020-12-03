Gambia U17 Stretches Muscles As Wafu Zone U-17 Looms

2 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia U-17 team is currently stretching their muscles up as the 2020 WAFU Zone A U-17 football tournament draws nearer.

The sub-regional football championship is set to begin on 11 December 2020 in Sierra Leone.

The Darling Scorpions under the guidance of head coach Abdoulie Bojang are currently training at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum to prepare themselves fit for the tournament.

The Gambia U-17 team thrashed Gambia Football Federation GFF Division (GFF) Division One League side Tallinding United 3-0 in a warm up game played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

The Darling Scorpions won Africa U-17 Youth Championship twice in their history in 2005 and 2009 after defeating Ghana and Algeria in the finals 1-0 and 3-1 respectively.

Meanwhile, the 2020 WAFU Zone A U-17 football tournament will serve as qualification for the 2021 Africa U-17 Youth Championship.

