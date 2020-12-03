Gambia: Kanifing General Hospital, Brikama District Hospital Boosted

Ex-Commerce 2 students of Nusrat Senior Secondary School both at home and abroad recently donated bags of rice and sugar and drums of cooking oil to Kanifing General Hospital and Brikama District Hospital.

The donated food items are meant to augment the food basket of these two major referral health facilities to feed patients. Each of the two health facilities received ten bags of rice, five bags of sugar and five drums of cooking oil.

Presenting the items at the Brikama District Hospital, Seedy Jatta, said ex-Commerce 2 students of Nusrat, who observed that food is usually a challenge in these hospitals, provided the items. This, he added, is the reason why they deem it necessary to extend a helping hand.

"This is part of our Covid-19 relief support. We hope that it will help."

Muhammed Sinera, another member, indicated that during the Covid-19 pandemic, they had several discussions on what they could do to help, which led to the provision of the relief support.

"Our purpose is to mobilise resources that can directly help the patients. We appreciate the work of health officers during this pandemic and we regard them as heroes and heroines," he said.

Lamin Sanyang, officer-in-charge of Brikama District Hospital said the hospital is the main referral health facility in West Coast with different departments.

"It has no board like other hospitals which is why we usually encounter problems, especially in accessing support."

Mr Sanyang further stated that the hospital registered more than eight hundred deliveries the previous week, which he added, translates that there is an urgent need for help.

Constraints

The Brikama District Hospital chief officer indicated that they're in dire need of the much-needed support to help boost services and operations at the health facility.

He explained that amid the Covid-19 pandemic, detergents are important and 'if they can have more support in terms of both food and detergents, it will be appreciated'.

Officer-in-charge of the hospital's pediatric ward, Tida Juwara expressed appreciation to the benefactors, saying the items would help boost the meal package of patients.

"We have lots of malnourished children here who definitely need help."

Officer-in-charge of Kanifing General Hospital, the largest hospital in the Kanifing Municipality and the second-largest in the country, expressed similar sentiments.

"As a public institution, we work towards improving the health of the people of this country."