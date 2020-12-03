Gambia: Steve Trawally Scores First Season Goal for Ajman

Scorpions' striker, Bubacarr 'Steve' Trawally scored his first goal of the season for his Emirati Football side, Ajman during their 5-1 away win over Shabab Al Ahli in their week-seven fixtures of the Arabian Gulf League played on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Gambian scored his first goal of the season after controlling a through-pass, beating off two defenders before firing his shot in the 46th minute of the second half.

The Bundung-born player, who recently provided two assists in both home and away games against Gabon in the Afcon qualifiers became professional in 2015 after he signed for Hangzhou Greentown from Real de Banjul before being later loaned to Yanbian Changbaishan.

Steve is loaned to Emirati side Ajman from parent club Al-Shabab, whom he signed for in 2019 season.

Trawally who is yet to score for the Scorpions made his debut for The Gambia in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Cameroon coming on as a substitute for Pa Amat Dibba in the 64th minute.