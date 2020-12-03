Gambia Registers 8 New Covid-19 Cases

The Gambia has registered eight new cases of COVID-19, (4 cases apiece for the 28th and 29th Nov.), taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,742, health officials say.

According to them, this represents a 2.2% test positivity rate (8 out of 358 total tests performed).

The median age of the new cases is 33 years (range: 16 to 62 years).

"The 358 new laboratory test results received (46 from MRC and 312 from NPHL). No new test returned indeterminant / inconclusive."

"Out of the 323 passengers recently brought by 2 SN Brussels flights, 5 were taken into quarantine for not being in possession of valid negative COVID-19 PCR test certificates."

"Ten new COVID-19 patients newly recovered and got discharged. The country currently has 5 people in quarantine, 14 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.3%."

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 18 new cases, bringing the total number to 16, 107 cases with 15, 627 recoveries, 333 deaths and 146 under treatment.