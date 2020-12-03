Gambia: GAPP Executives Will Be Prosecuted If.. SOJ Warns

The director for creative and performing arts at the National Centre for Arts and Culture has warned the incoming executives of The Gambia Association of Professional Photographers (GAPP) that they will be prosecuted should they violate the laws of the association's constitution.

Overstaying in office without calling for congress on time, according to him, is a violation of the association's constitution.

Sheikh Omar Jallow was speaking during a recent congress held by The Gambia Association of Professional Photographers (GAPP), which also witnessed the election of the association's news executive.

His remarks came in the wake of the recent accusation labeled against the outgoing executives, who were widely accused of overstaying and for their failure to hold congress on time.

He reminded that GAPP convenes congress every four years, where members elect new executives to steer the affairs of the association.

He acknowledged that photography is very important as it forms part of an intangible history.

"I don't know who is going to be your president, but from 2021, we are not going to accept infringement of rights. And any president who violates the constitution would be prosecuted." He warned members.

NCAC director of performing arts maintained that the outgoing president of the association, Dawda Bayo had overstayed in office without making it a duty to call for a congress.

To that end, SOJ argued that the former GAPP president should explain to the general body the reason of their overstay, reminding that 'it is a criminal act to overstay as it is against the laws of the association.

However, Dawda Bayo, the outgoing president claimed that during his tenure they've solved series of disputes amongst photographers.

"It was also during our time that GAPP started giving a helping hand to our colleagues who were involved in accidents and when a colleague dies." he added.

Established in 1998, GAPP was established by veteran photographers, who at the time saw the need to have an association that will look into the plight of photographers in the country. Since then GAPP has been operating under the NCAC, as a national body to represent the interest of the photographers in the country.