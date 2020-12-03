Zimbabwe: Kamuriwo Burial Set for Tomorrow

3 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

BLACK RHINOS legend Gift "Guava" Kamuriwo, who died on Tuesday morning, will be buried at Glen Forest Cemetery tomorrow.

He was 46 and leaves behind his wife, Rudo, and five children -- Roddy, Sharon, Keith, Kelvin and Keagan.

Mourners are gathered at his residence at Kaguvi Barracks (formerly 2 Brigade) in Harare.

Family spokesperson, his younger brother Lewis, said the family, in liaison with the Zimbabwe National Army, have settled for tomorrow as the burial date for the former midfielder.

"On behalf of the family, I would like to thank Zimbabweans, from all walks of life, including those in the Diaspora, for comforting us in our darkest hour as we continue mourning a father, teacher, brother, son, grandson, husband, son-in-law," said Lewis.

Kamuriwo will be buried with full military honours as he was a Staff Sergeant in the ZNA.

Meanwhile, Rhinos players this week received an assortment of groceries.

The food hampers were purchased by the club using their share of the Covid-19 relief funds received from ZIFA.

Each of the Premiership clubs received about US$5 000.

Club spokesperson, Edward Mutukwa, who is also celebrating his recent elevation in the army, said the players were the most important component of the club and their welfare was of paramount importance.

"We received our share of the Covid-19 allowances and we decided to buy food hampers for the players," said Mutukwa.

"Our players are the most important components of our club. In fact, without them, there is no club to talk about.

"We will see how much we are left with, in terms of Covid-19 relief funds, so that we consider what other things we can do for our players." Each of the players received grocery hampers worth about US$100.

The team had a three-week pre-season camp in Kariba and were supposed to go to Mutare for another week.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

