Zimbabwe: Twin Toddlers Raped in Hatfield

3 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Muchaneta Chimuka

Herald Correspondent

Twin two-year-olds were raped by an unknown person after they were left in the custody of their aunt in Hatfield, while their mother was at a funeral in Epworth.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the toddlers were assaulted on Saturday after their mother left the two with her sister at 6pm.

"She returned on the following day and her sister informed her that one of her kids was now urinating continuously, but she took no action since she did not suspect anything," he said.

When the mother visited her aunt in Waterfalls, Harare, on Monday they noticed that one of the twins was crying while being bathed and the two were taken to Edith Opperman Clinic in Mbare where it was discovered that both children had been assaulted, said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Hatfield police took the report and are appealing to anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the culprit to contact any nearest police station.

