Zimbabwe: Econet Revenue Slumps 6,5pc

3 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe's biggest telecommunications company, Econet Wireless said on Tuesday it recorded a 6,5 percent decline in revenue to $10,1 billion for the half-year ended August 2020, compared to the same period last year as consumers battled declining disposable incomes on the back of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Group chairman, Dr James Myer said the telco had to offer specials to subscribers to boost traffic on its network.

"The business continuously evaluates its pricing models in line with changes in the operating environment to ensure its services remain affordable.

"Through targeted segment specific offers and bundles, the business has been able to sustain customer volumes on its various platforms," Dr Myers said.

"In this way, the business has been able to maintain its share of traffic and revenue in an environment where customer disposable incomes have been declining."

During the period, Econet Wireless saw its subscriber base grow 0,24 percent to 12,59 million while data traffic jumped 10,8 percent and its share of the voice market grew by 2,6 percent.

"During the period under review the contribution from our data services to total revenue increased by three percentage points, from 25 percent to 28 percent," Dr Myers said.

Despite the drop in revenue, Econet's earnings before interest, depreciation, taxation and amortisation were up 6,7 percent to $4,8 billion.

The group's overall loss position improved by 99 percent to $85 million, while shareholders suffered a basic loss per share of 3,9 cents, from 444,1 cents during the same period last year.

No dividend was declared for the period.

Dr Myers said access to limited foreign currency and disruptions in power supply continued to significantly strain the business impacting on quality of services offered.-- New Ziana.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.