Algeria: 59th Anniversary of APs - Speeding up Transition to Digital Technology

Algiers — Algeria Press Service (APS), which celebrates Tuesday its 59th anniversary, is resolutely pursuing the modernization process, particularly through the implementation of several projects to adapt to the accelerated transition to digital technology that all media around the world are experiencing.

The APS was created in Tunis on December 1, 1961 at the initiative of the Provisional Government of the Algerian Republic (GPRA) to be the voice of the Algerian Revolution on the international media scene.

In the aftermath of independence, with rudimentary means and a reduced staff, APS took up the challenge and began to build and strengthen itself to become, over the years, a true national information agency, covering all the provinces of the country and accompanying the work of national construction in the political, economic, social, cultural and sports media.

Faced with technological challenges, the multiplication of electronic information sites and the emergence of social networks, the Agency has embarked on a vast process of modernization of its equipment and training of its human resources in order to assert itself as a reference media and provide its subscribers (media, institutions, companies and embassies) and the general public with diversified, reliable, credible and real-time information of the essential national and international news 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

With this in mind, in 2017, APS has equipped itself with a new editorial platform to manage the entire information production process (text and multimedia) for the benefit of its subscribers. It has a dozen information sites (a generalist site in Arabic, French and English, in addition to a site in Tamazight and 8 sites dedicated to the eastern, western, central and southern regions of the country).

In addition to its website, the Agency has varied its product and content through video, photo, computer graphics services and is working to strengthen its presence on social networks, which have become essential in the media landscape.

This deployment has enabled a significant increase in the consultation and access to the APS product, whose content disseminated on several media has greatly increased in visibility.

In the same vein, the Agency is working on a web TV project to broadcast programs continuously, first in Arabic, then in Tamazight, French and English later, with the aim of further strengthening its public service missions.

It also plans a redeployment of its offices abroad, in line with Algeria's interests, as part of a new strategy, in accordance with the new international situation.

APS currently has a staff of 455 employees, including 221 journalists and 27 translators, in addition to technical and audiovisual teams.

Today, as it did during the crucial phases of the country's history, APS is working to accompany the deep reforms brought about by the popular movement of February 22, 2019.

"I am convinced that the Agency, which has many distinguished journalists, will carry out, with greater maturity and high professionalism, its mission of information to meet the challenges imposed by the positive developments in the country," said Minister of Communication, Government Spokesman, Ammar Belhimer, during his visit to the headquarters of APS in January 2020.