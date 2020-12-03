Gambia: Pa Dembo Touray Donates Football Jerseys to Danso's Football Academy

Former Gambian international goalkeeper, Pa Dembo Touray last Friday donated football equipment to an academy based in Pipeline.

In a brief presentation ceremony held at Latrikunda Yirinyanga Lower Basic School (Danso School), the Academy received two sets of football jerseys, seven trousers, sixty-five socks and five footballs.

The donation was made possible through Waagan Faye who knew the donor since his early days in football.

Every single player would chose a pair set of jerseys accompanied with a trouser and a warmer, for some, the first set of complete jersey in their life.

Speaking to reporters, Waagan Faye, representative of the former Gambian strong goalkeeper, said Pa Dembo Touray's inspiration to help young people of this country came after he started his professional career.

Abdoulie Danso, secretary general, Danso Football Academy, said the materials came at the right time for them and promised Pa Dembo through Mr. Faye that the materials will be handled with the best of care.

Dawda Danso said: "This is great! Thank you so much for your generosity."

Mr. Danso also explained that the important materials are greatly needed by the Academy that has players on trials with the national U-17 team.