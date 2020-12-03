Gambia: Spanish Philanthropist Supports Gambia Amputee Football Team With Jerseys

The Gambia Amputee Football Team last Saturday received a big boost during their first training session after a long break. One set of football jerseys, seventeen knee guards and D10,000 were distributed at the team's training at Palm Rima Beach were they conduct their weekly trainings.

Squeals of excitement and smiling faces filled the team's training ground for the first time in seven months. The project was a collaboration between Ebrima Jallow, a player of the amputee team who met a Spanish citizen, Jose Luis some weeks ago.

Speaking to reporters after the presentation ceremony, the donor Jose Luis, who's also the founder of Amigo Gambia said the decision to help the amputee team came after several years of supporting families in other sectors.

Ebrima Jallow a leading member of the amputee team expressed delight and called for more support as the team returns to training after a long break in observing the COVID-19 restriction measures.