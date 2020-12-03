Cameroon: CHAN Organisation - Prime Minister Prescribes Commitment, Synergy

Joseph Dion Ngute on December 1, 2020 chaired the 27th session of the National Committee tasked with Preparing 2019 and 2020 African Football Cup of Nations Competitions.

The 27th session of the session of the National Committee tasked with Preparing 2019 and 2020 (now 2021 - 2022) African Football Cup of Nations Competitions (COMP-CAN) that took place at the Auditorium of the Prime Minister's Office on December 1, 2020 ended with a note of satisfaction at the level of the organisation of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon is preparing to host. The competition will run from January 16 to February 7, 2021.

In his capacity as the chairperson of the committee, Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute presided at the session. Talking to the press, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said, "we are satisfied with the level of organisation." He cited the Prime Minister of having asked all the stakeholders and partners in the organisation of CHAN 2021 to put together all commitment of actions, synergy and energy to fulfil the objective of ensuring the optimal organisation of the CHAN.

The main objectives of the session were to get a report of the recent Confederation of African Football (CAF) mission to Cameroon to assess the level of preparations for the football event which the Minister of Sports and Physical Education presented. There was also a report on the state of the playgrounds on the different training stadia retained for CHAN and Africa Cup of Nation (CAN) and measures taken to ease traffic at the East entrance to the City of Douala.

On the recommendations of the CAF mission, Minister Mouelle Kombi said the members called for the organisation of test matches in all stadia for the competition, replacement of destroyed lawns, repair works in the annex stadia at Olembe in Yaounde, maintenance to the satisfactory level all infrastructure and preparation of hotels to host the various teams and delegations.

It emerged from the session that the world football governing body (FIFA) has prescribed special measures to be respected during CHAN 2021 in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of hotels retained for the competition has to be increased considering that contrary to the initial plan to host two players per room has changed as one player will occupy a room. The number of players per team has also increased to 33 and each team participating in the competition needs 54 hotel rooms to host players and other delegation members. The logical consequence of the FIFA measures is exponential increase in organisation cost of the competition. Each hotel room also has to be equipped with COVID-19 kits. Minister Mouelle Kombi announced that a CAF mission to inspect health infrastructure will arrive Cameroon on December 12, 2020. Concerning work on the East entrance to Douala to ease access to the Japoma Stadium, the Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi disclosed that the RAZEL Company will continue to work on the project and assured of its completion before the start of the competition.