Cameroon: North West - Minrex Sensitises Stakeholders to Silence Guns

2 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Traditional and Religious leaders, Mayors, youths and women sensitized to prevent the proliferation of arms and ammunition in Bamenda.

The role of blacksmiths, traditional and religious leaders, youths, women etc to keep the society safe from armed conflicts was at the center of a sensitization seminar on the prevention of arms and ammunition in Bamenda on November 24 and 25, 2020. The 2016 Arms and Ammunition law of Cameroon was at the center with lessons for stakeholders on the concept of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW), causes and consequences of the illicit proliferation of SALW. They equally took home lessons on the production, sale and use of firearms, legal procedures and sanctions.

Equally topical was an overview of the functioning of the National Commission on Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration, achievements and prospects in curbing the illicit proliferation of SALW in Cameroon. It was against this backdrop that North West Governor; Adolphe Lele L'Afrique hailed the timeliness of the seminar with the illicit circulation of arms and ammunition not helping matters in efforts for normalcy to return to the region in the face of the ongoing socio-political crisis. The Governor regretted that despite the ban on the circulation of arms and dangerous weapons, often used to spread fear, kidnappings, destroy and kill; it is yet to be well.

He welcomed the seminar as an instrument to help remobilise communities in the dangerousness of arms and ammunition.

It was the Representative of the Minister of External Relations; Lasconi Moungui Medi who edified participants on the obligation to silence guns by creating conducive conditions for peace to reign. It is all about raising awareness towards the voluntary handing over of arms and ammunition to administrative traditional and security forces.

