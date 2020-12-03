Cameroon: Researchers Discuss Professional Statutes

This was during the general assembly of the National Trade Union of Public Researchers last Friday in Yaounde.

The second general assembly of the National Trade Union of Public Researchers took place last Friday, November 27, 2020 in Yaounde with the aim of renewing the bureau of the assembly, revive what has been done so far as well as train its members on their rights and duties. Opening the meeting was the Secretary General of the Ministry of Scientific Research and Innovation, Rebecca Madeleine Ebellé Etamè.

The Secretary General of the Trade Union, Marienne Makoudem Tene told the press that after two years, it is normal for members of the Union to gather and take stock of what has been done while electing a new bureau. For over two years, Marienne Makoudem said they have been able to push forward the regularisation of the situation of certain researchers that were marginalised in terms of payment. Before now, she explained that some researchers were treated better than others. Thanks to different letters sent to the Prime Minister Head of Government, the issue is being handled by competent authorities. The Secretary General also revealed that they are working on a draft law which will govern the research sector in the country. This law, according to her, will organise the sector and enable the government to set priorities in terms of research works and its impact on development. The law will also involve all partners (national and international) carrying out research projects in the country and will also seek to revive the retirement age of researchers in the country from 55 to 65 years.

The general assembly also looked at the work to revive the statutes of researchers in the country. The statute that governs researchers was signed over 30 years ago. Members think it is time to have an updated version of the text which will allow researchers to unleash their potentials in terms of research works so that Cameroon through its research works can be an emerging country by 2035.

Given that the general assembly was meant to train its members, the Former Minster of Forestry and Wildlife Philip Ngole Ngwese, who was special guest at the event, educated participants on their rights and duties in carrying out their job. This is to ensure that researchers effectively carryout their duties wherever they sign a contract to do so.