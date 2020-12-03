Cameroon: Public Works - Priority to Starting New Road Projects

The 2021 draft budget of the Ministry of Public Works stands at FCFA 464.842 billion.

The Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi on November 30. 2020 night defended the 2021 draft budget of the Ministry at the Committee on Finance and Budget of the National Assembly that stands at FCFA 464.842 billion. This was in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Wakata Bolvine and the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Economy in charge of Planning, Paul Tasong.

In the draft budget, FCFA 406.300 billion will serve as the public investment budget and FCFA 58.542 billion as the running budget. It is specified that FCFA 45.000 billion is meant for the Road Fund. Minister Nganou Djoumessi explained that the Ministry plans to continue ongoing actions and start new ones. The investment budget will be used to complete projects in progress and start up some emblematic ones, rationalise the services of the road component of the Three -Year Emergency Plan for the Acceleration of Growth (PLANUT) with a view to the acceptance of projects whose works are well advanced, implement the Road component of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of regions in crisis. The budget will also be used to implement projects which contribute to the successful organization of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022 and finally to accelerate decentralization and strengthen the presence of the State Engineers in infrastructure projects in order to guarantee equality and consistency in their implementation.