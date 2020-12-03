Cameroon: CHAN 2021 - Three Cameroonian Referees Selected

2 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Less than one month to the kick off, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has published the list of match officials for the final tournament.

The sixth edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2021) to be staged in Cameroon will take place from January 16 to February 7, 2021. Less than one month to the kick off, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has published the list of match officials for the final tournament. Out of the 47 referees chosen are three Cameroonians.

They are Central Referee Alioum Alioum, Woman Assistant Referee Atezambong Fomo Carine and referee inspector Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue. The three referees are used to international competitions. Alioum Siddiki and Noupoue took part in the final of the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Alioum Siddiki is among the 18 central referees selected while fellow compatriot and colleague, Elvis Noupoue is on the list of four referees who will be in charge of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Alioum Siddiki will be the only Cameroonian referee to blow the whistle during the competition. CAF has equally selected one woman centre referee in the person of Abebe Lydie Tafesse from Ethiopia and three woman assistant referees. Other referees from the Central African region include Issa Yaya (Chad), Ditsoga Boris Marlaise (Gabon) and Olivier Safari (DR Congo).

The African Nations Championship is a biennial football tournament organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) exclusively for players playing in their respective national championships. Originally scheduled to take place in April 2020, the tournament was postponed to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30, 2020, CAF announced that the tournament would be held in January and February 2021. Cameroon has participated in the competition three times. Cameroon will be seeking for their first trophy. During the last edition in Morocco in 2018 the Intermediate Lions of Cameroon were booted out of the competition at the group stage.

