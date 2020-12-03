Cameroon: Guider Fire Disaster - Presidential Couple Commiserates With Affected Family

Territorial Administration Minister, Paul Atanga Nji, took the condolences of President Paul Biya and First Lady, Mrs. Chantal Biya to bereaved family members on November 30, 2020.

A fire whose cause is still to be ascertained claimed the lives of 13 people from the same family in Sangare III neighbourhood of Guider, headquarters of Mayo-Louti Division, located about 180 km from Garoua, headquarters of North Region. The inferno started at midnight on Friday, November 27, 2020 and soon went out of control before hapless neighbours.

It was because of this unfortunate happening that the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, on Monday, November 30, 2020 travelled to meet the affected family in Guider, taking along a message of condolence from President Paul Biya and First Lady, Mrs. Chantal Biya.

The Minister who was accompanied by the Governor of the North Region, Jean Abate Edi'i also met local administrative and traditional authorities. Handing over financial assistance to the bereaved family, Atanga Nji said the Presidential couple could not be indifferent to their plight. He said the Governor had ordered an investigation into the cause of the fire, saying it was the third of such mysterious infernos that had burnt down homes of prominent people in Guider in recent times.

Amongst last weekend's victims were two sets of twins, with 11 of the 13 people killed in one of the five-bedroom home belonging to a widow, Maimouna Idrissou. She also died in the fire. "The people should know that wherever disaster strikes in the country, the Presidential couple will always stand by them," Minister Paul Atanga Nji told grief-stricken relatives of the late Maimouna Idrissou during the night time visit.