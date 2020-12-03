Somalia: SNA Says 51 Shabaabs Killed in 'Botched' Raid On Somali Military Base

2 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The government confirmed that on Tuesday Somali troops killed 51 Al-Shabaab fighters during the latter's botched attack on the Somali National Army (SNA) base in the southern region on Monday.

Osman Dubbe, Minister for Information said six al-Shabab terrorists were also arrested including the mastermind of the attack. The attack also left 15 other people, including soldiers dead.

The government also lauded the civilians who teamed up with the soldiers to defeat the terrorists who had planned to overrun the military base in the southern town of Baladweyne in Mudug region.

"Al-Shabab defeat in yesterday's (Monday) attack in Baladweyne is a clear example of how the people who stand by the army can easily stop the attacks and plots of the enemy against the Somali nation," Dubbe said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

The minister said both the soldiers and the residents fought bravely to defeat the al-Qaida allied terrorist group which Dubbe termed as the "enemy of the Somali people."

However, the militant group said its fighters killed 53 government troops and seized six military vehicles including anti-aircraft guns during the Monday morning assault.

The extremist group which is fighting to overthrow the government frequently exaggerates the number of troops/civilians they kill.

The government forces have stepped up operations against al-Shabab extremists in central and southern regions in recent days, but the militants still control swathes of rural areas, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.