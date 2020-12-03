Gambia: The National Assembly Needs a Rethink

2 December 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

There is general public outcry in the way the NAMS tried to introduce a charge on the consolidated fund for them to receive loans amounting to 54.4 Million dalasis (D54,400,000) after reducing the allocations of the IEC, The National Audit Office and the Judiciary among others.

The decision is becoming unpopular. Hence the NAMs should meet to discuss a way out. Readers could remember the diplomatic passport saga. The then Attorney General and Minister of Justice simply returned the Passport given to his mother to close the Chapter. The public is waiting for the NAMs to close the Chapter. Will they do so? The future will tell.

