Western Sahara: Sahrawi Army Carries Fresh Attacks Against Moroccan Occupation Military Bases

BIR LEHLOU (Sahrawi liberated territories) - Units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) have carried out fresh attacks for the twentieth day in a row targeting the bases of Moroccan occupation soldiers entrenched behind along the Wall of Shame, a statement from the Sahrawi Defense Ministry indicated on Wednesday.

The Sahrawi Defense underlined, in its communiqué number 20 that "the forward units of the Liberation Army on Wednesday shelled the Ohdidh sector in the Ross Oodiat region, the Al-Shehimiya zone in the Mahbas sector and also the positions enemies in the Okoarh Weld Ablel area in the Mahbas sector."

Sahrawi Army fighters continue their intense attacks against positions and trenches of the occupation army after the latter violated the ceasefire agreement by attacking unarmed Sahrawi civilians who were demonstrating peacefully in front of the illegal breach of El-Guergerat.