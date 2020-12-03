Malawi Launches National Civic Education Policy

3 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Malawi has launched its first ever National Civic Education policy to guide the process of imparting and empowering citizens with knowledge and understanding on social, economic and political matters through civic engagement.

According to Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo, the policy has been developed through highly consultations that engaged both public and private spheres after years of slow and tedious development process.

"With such period, it means that the importance of civic education was not either appreciated or was deliberately down played to keep the citizens passive and ignorant of what to demand from government, " he said.

Previous regimes did not have much interest in civic education because they wanted people to live in fear thereby should not hold the state and public office bearers accountable for their actions, he said.

He further said the Tonse government realizes that it is through civic knowledge that the county's citizens could be empowered to exercise their rights with a sense of responsibility and patriotism hence the policy.

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust Executive Director, Ollen Mwabulunju said as an implementing partner his trust will fully deliver on the objectives outlined in the policy.

"Together with other partners, we will make sure that citizens in the country are fully equipped with civic knowledge and understanding of social-economic and political issues of our nation," he said.

However, government started the process of coming up with the policy in 2007 but it has been delayed due to lack of coordination, multiplicity of unqualified providers, ineffective civil education content and delivery methods among others.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.