Gambia: 55-Year-Old Woman Dies After Assault By Son

2 December 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force Superintendent Lamin Njie has yesterday confirmed to this medium that on Tuesday 1st December 2020, the police have arrested a man over the death of his 55-year-old mother.

"I can confirm the incident of assault leading to the demise of 55 year old woman at Brikama New Town," PRO Njie said.

Superintendent Njie said preliminary investigations revealed, the deceased was assaulted by her son resulting to her sustaining severe head injuries. She was taken to the Brikama Health Centre where she was pronounced dead.

"The suspect Momodou Alieu Bah believed to be mentally challenged is apprehended and is currently helping the Police in their investigations," said Njie.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.