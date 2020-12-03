Gambia: 55-Year-Old Woman Dies After Assault By Son

The Spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force Superintendent Lamin Njie has yesterday confirmed to this medium that on Tuesday 1st December 2020, the police have arrested a man over the death of his 55-year-old mother.

"I can confirm the incident of assault leading to the demise of 55 year old woman at Brikama New Town," PRO Njie said.

Superintendent Njie said preliminary investigations revealed, the deceased was assaulted by her son resulting to her sustaining severe head injuries. She was taken to the Brikama Health Centre where she was pronounced dead.

"The suspect Momodou Alieu Bah believed to be mentally challenged is apprehended and is currently helping the Police in their investigations," said Njie.