Gambia: NCCE Engages Gambians On Decision Making, Peace Building Process

2 December 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) has on Tuesday commenced a 10-day national civic dialogue on decision making and peace building process at a meeting held at Governor's office in Brikama.

The dialogue brought together chiefs, Alkalolus, councilors, youth (men & women) and community elders with the theme: "Advancing women and youth participation in decision making and peace building."

The civic dialogue with local and traditional authorities on women and youths' participation, helped communities to become familiar with the issues at stake, regarding decision making and peace building - to enable them assume their responsibilities, according to officials.

The dialogue aims to ensure responsive, inclusive, participatory and representative decision making at all levels.

The meeting was supported by United Nations Peace Building (Sustaining Peace) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) with the facilitation of National Youth Council (NYC).

In his welcoming remarks, Alh Sering Fye, the Chairman of NCCE said that young people and women are often sidelined and largely seen as passive victims and left in the backburners when it comes to making decision that affects society. This, he added, is not only shortsighted but also ignores the diverse, complex roles, experiences of young people and women in crisis affected contexts.

"We are having this dialogue at a time when the globe is wrestling with the devastating crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, which has created a truly unprecedented situation that affects the entire planet", said Mr. Fye.

Mr. Fye revealed that a research suggested that female politicians and leaders tend to place greater emphasis on social issues, from tackling poverty to providing basic services such as in education, health and critical infrastructure in developing countries.

"We need to ensure youth and women participation across peace building processes, as outlined in our national development blueprint - the NDP and the Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

The Paramount Chief of the West Coast Region, Muhammed L. K Bojang, said that there cannot be development without women and youth participation.

He added: "Chiefs cannot go without the support of their Alkololu, so let us respect each other to sustain peace and development for our country", he said.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.